Young footballers from 18 schools showcase talent at Glenrich Inter-School Football Tournament
Bringing together 18 leading schools from across the region, Glenrich International School, Satarkul, hosted the Glenrich Inter-School Football Tournament (GISFT-2026) at its campus grounds recently, reports a press release.
The four-day tournament served as a vibrant celebration of youth athletics, providing players an excellent opportunity to showcase their skills and experience the spirit of inter-school football.
Organised to foster athletic skill, teamwork, sportsmanship and healthy competition among young athletes, Glenrich welcomed 18 guest schools across five distinct competition categories, including Primary School Boys (Class IV–V), Junior School Boys (Class VI–VII), Intermediate School Boys (Class VIII–IX), Senior School Boys (Class X–XI), and Senior School Girls (Up to Class X) divisions.
Participating institutions included Glenrich Satarkul, International School Dhaka (ISD), Glenrich Uttara, Haileybury Bhaluka, The Aga Khan Academy Dhaka, Sunnydale, International Hope School Bangladesh (IHSB), Bangladesh International Tutorial (BIT), Sydney International School, Guidance International School, Daffodil International School, Manarat Dhaka International School & College, HURDCO International School, Reverie School, Kids Campus School, Lighthouse International School, Radius International School and Capstone School Dhaka.
Highlighting the importance of sports in student development, Manoj Kumar Tiwari, Principal of Glenrich Satarkul, said, “We remain deeply committed to nurturing well-rounded students through both academics and sports. This inter-school tournament gave these young athletes a fantastic platform to showcase discipline and sportsmanship while forming lasting bonds across schools.”
The winners were: In the Grade 4–5 category, Sunnydale; in the Grade 6–7 category, Glenrich Satarkul; in the Grade 8–9 category, Glenrich Satarkul; in the Grade 10–11 category, Glenrich Satarkul; in the Girls' category, Hurdco International School.
The tournament was supported by prominent corporate partners, with Fakir Group serving as Title Sponsor, alongside Co-Sponsors Gadget & Gear, NOVEM Ecoresort, EL DORADO Developments Ltd., and Hayat Holdings, and SMC PLUS Electrolyte Drinks as the official Hydration Partner.