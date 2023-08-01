Half yearly business review conference 2023 of Midland Bank held

Half Yearly Business Review Conference 2023 of the Institutional Banking, Retail Distribution and Treasury Divisions of Midland Bank Limited was held on 28 July, 2023, at the Board Room of the bank’s head office in Gulshan, Dhaka.

Ahsan-uz Zaman, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, inaugurated the conference as chief guest. The Senior Management Team and Head of divisions of the bank were also present, a press release said.