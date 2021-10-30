Local

realme offers EMI on smartphones without credit card

Prothom Alo English Desk
Youth-centric smartphone brand ‘realme’ launched EMI facility without credit card on a variety of models, said a press release.

Customers can enjoy 0 per cent interest on EMI for purchasing a realme smartphone on e-commerce platform ‘Salextra’ during the campaign without using a credit card.

One can easily avail the offer on Salextra’s website and its Facebook page.

A salaried person with a minimum earning of Tk 20,000 BDT is eligible for the facility during the campaign.

The newly launched realme GT Master Edition along with realme 8, realme 8 5G, realme C25s (4/128) and realme C21Y (4/64) is also available in the campaign.

Realme, according to Canalys, was the top smartphone maker in Bangladesh during Q2, 2021. It is also a top 6 smartphone vendor in the global rankings, according to Counterpoint Research.

