realme offers EMI on smartphones without credit card

One can easily avail the offer on Salextra’s website and its Facebook page.
A salaried person with a minimum earning of Tk 20,000 BDT is eligible for the facility during the campaign.
The newly launched realme GT Master Edition along with realme 8, realme 8 5G, realme C25s (4/128) and realme C21Y (4/64) is also available in the campaign.
Realme, according to Canalys, was the top smartphone maker in Bangladesh during Q2, 2021. It is also a top 6 smartphone vendor in the global rankings, according to Counterpoint Research.