City Bank distributes poultry and fish Feed among marginal farmers

City Bank recently distributed poultry feed and fish feed among the marginal farmers of Rajshahi as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR).

The bank distributed 600 tonnes of four types poultry feed and fish feed to more than four hundred marginal farmers of Poba, Rajshahi, in collaboration with Heifer International Bangladesh, reads a press release.

Sheikh Mohammad Maroof and Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman, Additional Managing Directors of City Bank spoke at the event as guests.