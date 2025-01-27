Axentec’s innovative technology shines at Chattogram IT fair
Axentec PLC drew significant attention at the recently concluded 6th Chattogram IT Fair 2025, held at the World Trade Centre in Chattogram, said a press release.
Jointly organised by the Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) and the Society for Chattogram IT Professionals (SCITP), the event was themed “Next Tech Hub – The Chattogram.”
The highlight of the fair was Axentec’s Interactive Flat Panel, powered by Optoma’s cutting-edge technology. Designed to provide uninterrupted connectivity for modern business and education environments, the flagship display impressed visitors with its advanced capabilities. The product demonstrated Axentec’s ability to transform workplace and educational settings with innovative and practical solutions.
Axentec further engaged attendees by hosting interactive virtual games and quizzes, which witnessed enthusiastic participation and added a vibrant touch to the event.
The IT fair offered Axentec a unique opportunity to connect with customers, competitors, and leaders in the ICT sector. The company reiterated its commitment to innovation and excellence while seeking collaboration for future technological milestones.
