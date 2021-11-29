Robi partners with Green Delta to provide health insurance package

The packages will cover disability, hospitalisation, surgery, OPD costs, hospicash and accidental cash with a reasonable annual premium.
Removing the hassle of travelling long distances and filling up numerous forms, the initiative aims to benefit both retailers and end-users in multiple ways.
Green Delta managing director and CEO Syed Moinuddin Ahmed said, “Our partnership with Robi will enable us to take hospicash services to the doorstep of last-mile customers and also help Robi to add a new vertical of services to its rStores.”
Robi chief commercial officer Shihab Ahmed said, “This partnership with Green Delta Insurance gives us the privilege to bring yet another timely service within the reach of everyone.”
rStore is an aggregator platform of Robi that empowers retailers to sell products and services like mobile phones, electronics, gadgets, ticketing, mobile recharge, bill payments, and insurance.
Now more than 10,000 rStores are available throughout all 64 districts of the country.