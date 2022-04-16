Local

Samsung introduces Eid offers on smartphones

Ashish Basu
default-image

Samsung is going to bring several offers for smartphone users ahead of the grand occasion to give them a rewarding experience during Eid ul-Fitr.

During the campaign, buyers can enjoy great offers on Samsung smartphones. Discounts of up to 10,000 are available for the purchase of any Samsung smartphone. In addition, there is a 0 per cent EMI up for grabs as well.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Samsung will be giving away a brand-new Suzuki Gixxer SF 150cc, in addition to an exciting trip to the city of Dubai for five days and four nights for the customers who purchase any smartphone. Winners for this prize will be decided through a lottery.

Md Muyeedur Rahman, head of mobile, Samsung Mobile, said in this regard, “Samsung always prioritises its users and whenever there is an occasion, we try to offer something special for them. Ahead of the Eid, Samsung is offering smartphones with discount and a chance to win more exhilarating prizes just to make sure that the joy of celebration is multiplied.”

This offer will continue till 1 May, 2022. Smartphone users can avail these offers while purchasing phones from all Samsung brand shops located around the country.

Advertisement
Read more from Local
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement