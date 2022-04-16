Samsung introduces Eid offers on smartphones

Samsung will be giving away a brand-new Suzuki Gixxer SF 150cc, in addition to an exciting trip to the city of Dubai for five days and four nights for the customers who purchase any smartphone. Winners for this prize will be decided through a lottery.

Md Muyeedur Rahman, head of mobile, Samsung Mobile, said in this regard, “Samsung always prioritises its users and whenever there is an occasion, we try to offer something special for them. Ahead of the Eid, Samsung is offering smartphones with discount and a chance to win more exhilarating prizes just to make sure that the joy of celebration is multiplied.”

This offer will continue till 1 May, 2022. Smartphone users can avail these offers while purchasing phones from all Samsung brand shops located around the country.