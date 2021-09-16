Samsung launches early bird offer on TV

Upon purchasing the Neo QLED 8K (Model: 85QN900 and 75QN800, customers will receive up to Tk 50,000 cash back and an additional gift of Galaxy Z fold or Flip 3!
Samsung fans in Bangladesh can utilize this special opportunity to grab the Neo QLED 8K TV that provides unimaginable details in the deepest black to the brightest white at a much lower range.
Precisely controlled by Quantum Matrix Technology and NEO Quantum Processor, the Neo QLED 8K TV is redefining the role of television in consumer’s homes.
Additionally, customers will get cash back of up to Tk 30,000 along with a Galaxy TAB A 10.1 while purchasing Q60 and Q70 from 65-inch to 85-inch.
Customers can also purchase AU8000 Series from 65-inch to 85-inch will also receive a cash back of up to Tk 25,000 accompanied by Galaxy TAB A7 completely free. The devices define Samsung’s flagship features and out-of-the-box innovation.
On this occasion, Shahriar Bin Lutfor, Head of Business, Consumer Electronics, Samsung Bangladesh, said, “At Samsung, we have always been committed to building a sustainable future that goes mutually with our consistent quest of meeting the ever-changing consumers’ requirement. Hence, we believe that its offer will support the consumers in Bangladesh to get a taste of our industry-leading innovation at a great price range.”
Moreover, customers willing to take part in the campaign can pay via EMI with 0 per cent interest for 36 months from City Bank, and Eastern Bank Limited with an additional 2 per cent cash back.
For more information, interested customers can visit www.samsung.com or call Samsung 24x7 Customer Service – 08000300300.