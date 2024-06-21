BRAC Bank signs agreement with Unimart for exclusive privileges for premium savers
BRAC Bank has signed an agreement with Unimart Limited to offer exclusive privileges for its high-value premium savers account holders.
Under the agreement, the particular account holders will enjoy exciting complimentary gift vouchers from Unimart.
According to a press release, the agreement with Unimart was signed at BRAC Bank headquarters in Dhaka on 29 May. The formal agreement signing ceremony witnessed the presence of Mahiul Islam, deputy managing director and head of retail banking; Sheikh Mohammad Ashfaque, deputy managing director and head of branch distribution network; Mehruba Reza, head of the premium banking segment; Nakib Zaman, regional head of distribution network; and Ashraful Alam, head of alliances of BRAC Bank.
From Unimart Limited, Murtoza Zaman; CEO, HUM Mehedi Sajjad; head of brand and communications, Wasim Sardar; senior executive of corporate sales, and other officials from both organisations were also present.
As part of introducing exciting propositions for its special segment, BRAC Bank has partnered with such a renowned brand and is exploring more potential scopes to bring even more lucrative offers for its valued customers.