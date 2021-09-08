Shakib Khan new brand ambassador of Berger

Under the agreement, Shakib Khan would now take part in various campaigns, engagement sessions, and other promotional activities for Berger Paints.
AKM Sadeque Nawaj, general manager, marketing, Berger, Sayed Shorif Russel, category manager, Berger, Ahamed Najeeb Rahman, brand manager, Berger, Muneer Ahmed Khan, managing director & creative chief, Unitrend Limited; Romim Rayhan, co-founder, Dhaka Talkies and actor Shakib Khan were present at the signing ceremony.
Shakib Khan said, “I am really glad to work with such a reputed company like Berger. I look forward to a memorable partnership with some engaging campaigns.”
AKM Sadeque Nawaj, general manager, marketing, Berger, said, “It indeed is an honour to have such a celebrated person to promote Berger’s brand objectives. We are fascinated to onboard Shakib Khan. We will definitely be coming up with some unique ideas to merge Shakib’s charisma with our promotional works and customer engagement events.”
Berger has remained at the top of the paint and household maintenance solutions market in Bangladesh.
The company has collaborated with numerous iconic figures over the decades, and its latest partnership with Shakib Khan is also expected to add another promising dimension to Berger’s long-lasting consumer goodwill and trust, according to the press release.
Started its journey in 1970, BPBL has 14 strategically located sales depots, 16 Flagship Experience Zone outlets, 15 franchises across the country, and two factories in Dhaka and Chittagong.
The company employs about 1000 people and maintains a countrywide distribution network of above 3000 dealers.