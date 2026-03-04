Moonlight Festival 2.0: Ashiyan city showcase premium living
In Dhaka, the Moonlight Festival 2.0, Iftar & Sehri Nights started on 2 March 2026 at Gulshan–Tejgaon Link Road.
It is a popular Iftar and Sehri festival featuring a wide variety of food and a vibrant festive atmosphere.
The festival is organised every year under the banner of Annex Communications Ltd, a press release says.
As a sponsor, Ashiyan Group participates in the festival with stalls under the banners of its renowned concerns, Ashiyan City and Ashiyan Country Club.
The Ashiyan City project is being developed in Kaola, Dakshinkhan, opposite Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, adjacent to the Haji Camp area.
According to company officials, the project spans approximately 1,000 (one thousand) acres. The development is spread across Wards 48 and 49 of Dhaka North City Corporation.
Residential plots of 3, 5, and 10 kathas, suitable for immediate house construction, are currently available in the project.
To ensure proper educational infrastructure, designated spaces have been allocated within the project area for schools, colleges, madrasas, and a university. The entire project is expected to be completed by 2027.
In addition, Ashiyan Country Club is being developed within the project to facilitate social and community activities, serving as a modern hub for social gatherings.
The Country Club is essentially a private social club that offers members premium facilities such as golf, tennis, swimming, dining, fitness, and various social events.
It provides high-end recreation, physical fitness opportunities, and a platform for social networking and status expression, where invited members can enjoy exclusive amenities.