Moonlight Festival 2.0: Ashiyan city showcase premium living

As a sponsor, Ashiyan Group participates in the festival with stalls under the banners of its renowned concerns, Ashiyan City and Ashiyan Country Club.

The Ashiyan City project is being developed in Kaola, Dakshinkhan, opposite Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, adjacent to the Haji Camp area.

According to company officials, the project spans approximately 1,000 (one thousand) acres. The development is spread across Wards 48 and 49 of Dhaka North City Corporation.