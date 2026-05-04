DBL Ceramics launches world’s first autism-friendly tile collection, NeuroTiles & Open-Source Inclusive Design Guideline

The study involved physicians, psychologists, teachers and designers, along with experts from Kalyani Inclusive School, the National Institute of Neurosciences & Hospital and Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

DBL Ceramics wants everyone to be part of this initiative. That’s why the guideline has been made open-source, so anyone can use it to create autism-friendly environments. It is available for free download at: https://neurotiles.dblceramics.com/.

DBL Ceramics believes that the right colours and patterns can sometimes change an entire world for a child with autism. As chief business officer Mohammad Bayazed Bashar said, “If even one child with autism feels comfortable in their own room for the first time, then this effort will be truly worthwhile.”