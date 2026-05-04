DBL Ceramics launches world’s first autism-friendly tile collection, NeuroTiles & Open-Source Inclusive Design Guideline
DBL Ceramics, guided by its belief in ‘Designed for Life’ has introduced a new inclusive design guideline to help create better environments and products for children with autism, reports a press release.
Around 68.1 million children worldwide live with autism, yet the places where they grow up, like homes and schools are rarely designed to meet their specific needs.
To address this gap, DBL Ceramics conducted six months of research to understand children’s preferences in terms of shapes, colors and textures. Based on these insights, they developed the guideline and also created the world’s first autism-friendly tile collection, ‘NeuroTiles’.
The research found that children feel more comfortable with soft, calming colours, matte textures, simple shapes and consistent patterns. These elements help improve their focus, reduce restlessness and support better emotional control.
The study involved physicians, psychologists, teachers and designers, along with experts from Kalyani Inclusive School, the National Institute of Neurosciences & Hospital and Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.
DBL Ceramics wants everyone to be part of this initiative. That’s why the guideline has been made open-source, so anyone can use it to create autism-friendly environments. It is available for free download at: https://neurotiles.dblceramics.com/.
DBL Ceramics believes that the right colours and patterns can sometimes change an entire world for a child with autism. As chief business officer Mohammad Bayazed Bashar said, “If even one child with autism feels comfortable in their own room for the first time, then this effort will be truly worthwhile.”