Standard Chartered Bangladesh launches Digital Trade Counter

Through this solution, corporate clients can access a paperless, simpler, smarter application and management flow.
Standard Chartered Bangladesh chief executive officer Naser Ezaz Bijoy said that Digitising trade is a critical lever to accelerate economic development and improve productivity.
“In our mission to pioneer a frictionless banking experience, we have introduced yet another digital tool, the Digital Trade Counter. I am sure our clients will benefit from the seamless application process that this Digital Trade Counter will enable.”
The clients can upload their instructions to Bank through this counter from anywhere in the world.
The data on the hard copy forms uploaded on this counter, automatically flows into the Bank’s system and gets registered.
There is no “waiting time” for registering of the transaction. This is an interactive platform, that also informs the clients if any additional documents or information is required to complete the transaction and the clients can then respond to the Bank through this same channel.
The Digital Trade Counter has other unique features that gives the clients many conveniences including shorter turn-around time, real-time transaction tracking, one single page to complete the entire application and enhanced security with an audit trail to ensure full transparency.
The system comes with easy on-boarding that allows more and more clients to get fast access to this counter.
This is another value addition by the Bank to promote trade digitization in the banking industry and enhance the trade experience for Standard Chartered Bank’s clients.