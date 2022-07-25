Banglalink announces free helicopter ride over Padma Bridge

To participate in this competition, Banglalink users have to answer 5 questions on MyBL App.
Ten winners will be selected based on the correct answers given in the shortest time. Starting from Monday, the competition will continue until 31 July 2022. Details of the competition can be found on the MyBL app and Banglalink’s Facebook page.
Mohit Kapoor, digital services director of Banglalink said, “Inauguration of the Padma Bridge is a monumental achievement for this nation. We are launching this campaign to celebrate it in an exciting way with our customers. The helicopter ride over the bridge is going to be a memorable occasion for the winners.”