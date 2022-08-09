8 more local Cos receive ISO certificates

The eight companies are Safe Trading Corporation, Pratibha Trading, Abhijit Food and Beverage Industries, Masud Agro Processing Food Products, Bani's Creation, Ayurvedic Pharmacy (Dhaka), Chhip Food BD and All-wells Marketing.
The certificates were handed over to the companies through a function on Monday, said a press release of SME Foundation.
Addressing the function, chairman of the SME Foundation professor Masudur Rahman said now the food and agricultural processing companies can export their products of 500 million US dollars. The Foundation will help SMEs to raise the export earnings to one billion US dollars in this sector by 2030, he said.
Director general of the SME Foundation Mofizur Rahman said the Foundation will help eight more small and medium enterprises to obtain the ISO 22000 certificates in the current financial year.
Additional secretary of commerce ministry Hafizur Rahman and member of Food Safety Authority Rezaul Karim were present in the event.
The SME Foundation has been creating awareness about Food Safety Management System (FSMS), Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and Good Agricultural Practice (GAP), providing training to entrepreneurs, and extending assistance to enterprises to attain international standard certificates.
In 2013, three local companies attained the ISO 22000 certificates for the first time with the help of the SME Foundation. Later, four other companies got the international standard certificates in 2015 and six ones in 2017.