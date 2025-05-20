Revoo Bangladesh launches electric motorcycle in Sylhet
Revoo Bangladesh, the trailblazing name in the electric two-wheeler revolution, recently launched its 3S showroom in Shobhanighat, Sylhet, said a press release.
This marks another bold stride in Revoo’s nationwide expansion, bringing smart, sustainable, and affordable mobility solutions closer to customers in northeastern Bangladesh.
The inauguration ceremony is being graced by Vane Ni, Executive Director of Revoo Bangladesh, reaffirming the brand’s commitment to building an eco-conscious future for all.
Vane Ni shared, “Sylhet has always been a vibrant, forward-looking region. Bringing our 3S showroom here aligns with Revoo’s mission to make green mobility accessible and aspirational. We are excited to offer our latest innovations to the people of Sylhet.”
This state-of-the-art 3S center offers Sales, Service, and Spare Parts under one roof, along with exclusive showroom offers. The newly introduced models A10, A12, A12S,C32Y and C32designed for tech-savvy urban riders and adventure seekers, are now available for test rides and purchase.