vivo’s largest flagship store in South Asia opens in Dhaka

Flanked by vivo high officials and several tech vloggers, popular film actor Bidya Sinha Saha Mim inaugurated the store by cutting the ribbon and cake.
Managing director of vivo Bangladesh Duke, director of vivo Bangladesh manufacturing plant Natales and sales director Sharon, among others, were present.
The 5,000 square feet flagship store houses vivo's innovation centre and experience zone.
Along with playing games, reading books, superior after sales service, customers will get smart products, trusted accessories, exclusive gifts and all smart experiences in one roof.