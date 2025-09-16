City Bank, UNFPA sign agreement to partner on empowering girls and women

The (United Nations Population Fund) UNFPA and City Bank on Tuesday announced the launching of a partnership through the Komlaphul Pharmacy Initiative to train young women as pharmacy associates across Bangladesh, said a press release.

This is the first collaboration between UNFPA and City Bank, marking a milestone in advancing women's empowerment and improving access to sexual and reproductive health(SRH) services in underserved communities.

At a signing ceremony held in Dhaka today, Catherine Breen Kamkong, UNFPA representative in Bangladesh and Mashrur Arefin, managing director and CEO of City Bank formalised the partnership.

Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman, additional managing director and CFO, Mahia Juned, additional managing director and chief operating officer, Shahriar Jamil Khan, head of brand and marketing of City Bank; Vibhavendra Singh Raghuvanshi, chief of health, Gulalek Soltanova, communications specialist, Md Azmal Hossain, programme analyst–urban health, of UNFPA along with other high officials of both organizations were present at the signing ceremony.