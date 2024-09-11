Robi wins gold in ICAB best presented annual report award 2023
Robi Axiata PLC has received the GOLD award for the Best Presented Annual Report-2023 from Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) in Communication and IT category, said a press release.
ICAB has recognized Robi with this coveted award for the third year in a row.
Finance and commerce adviser Salehuddin Ahmed handed over the award to Robi’s CFO, M Riyaaz Rasheed.
Secretary, Internal Resources Division and Chairman, National Board of Revenue, Md Abdur Rahman Khan, Secretary, Finance Division, Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder, and Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, Md Selim Uddin were present on stage for the occasion.
Executive Vice President, Mohammad Anowar Hossain, and Vice President, Mohammad Moin Uddin Riad were present from Robi’s Finance Division on the occasion.
The award ceremony was held on 10 September at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel, Dhaka.