IBBL launches ‘Smart Bangladesh Smart Banking’ campaign

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) on Sunday launched a month-long campaign titled ‘Smart Bangladesh Smart Banking’, reports news agency UNB.
Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of the Bank, inaugurated the campaign as the chief guest at IBBL Tower in the city.
Muhammad Qaisar Ali, JQM Habibullah, FCS and Md. Altaf Hossain, additional managing directors addressed the function as special guests.
Presided over by AFM Kamaluddin, deputy managing director, senior officials of the bank were present at the function.
The IBBL CEO Moula said that digital transactions have been increased among people due to the dissemination of information and communication technology.
“People are now comfortable with such transactions without visiting bank premises. Our alternative banking services across the country continue to gain global recognition,” he added.
He said that smart banking is one of the components of the national vision for building a developed country through the establishment of Smart Bangladesh.
He called upon all officials of the bank to encourage customers about digital transactions including app-based transactions like CellFin, iBanking, ATM-CRM, POS machine, QR merchant, cash-by-code and mobile banking.