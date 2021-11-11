Local

Uber to provide 50,000 free rides for Covid vaccine seekers in Dhaka

UNB
Dhaka
A photo illustration shows the Uber app logo displayed on a mobile telephone, as it is held up for a posed photograph in central London.
A photo illustration shows the Uber app logo displayed on a mobile telephone, as it is held up for a posed photograph in central London. Reuters file photo

Uber Wednesday announced that it will provide 50,000 free rides – worth Tk 10 million – for people travelling to and from vaccination centres in Dhaka.

The initiative is a part of Uber’s global commitment to provide 10 million free or discounted rides to ensure efficient and equitable access to vaccines.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“We are privileged to be able to support the Bangladesh government’s tireless efforts to ensure every citizen in the country is vaccinated. Safety has always been a priority at Uber, and we are determined to offer our assistance to the local authorities in their efforts to battle Covid-19 across the cities we serve,” Prabhjeet Singh, president of Uber South Asia, said.

“Mass vaccination is the key to overcoming this pandemic, and we are committed to providing safer and timely transport options for people travelling to vaccination centres. This, in turn, will help communities to recover quickly from the pandemic and rebuild their lives,” he added.

Advertisement
Read more from Local
Post Comment
Advertisement