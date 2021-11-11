Uber to provide 50,000 free rides for Covid vaccine seekers in Dhaka

“We are privileged to be able to support the Bangladesh government’s tireless efforts to ensure every citizen in the country is vaccinated. Safety has always been a priority at Uber, and we are determined to offer our assistance to the local authorities in their efforts to battle Covid-19 across the cities we serve,” Prabhjeet Singh, president of Uber South Asia, said.

“Mass vaccination is the key to overcoming this pandemic, and we are committed to providing safer and timely transport options for people travelling to vaccination centres. This, in turn, will help communities to recover quickly from the pandemic and rebuild their lives,” he added.