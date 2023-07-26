First-ever AI powered eye care solutions launched in Bangladesh

AI-powered eye care solutions have been introduced for the first time in Bangladesh as part of the newly launched ZEISS VISION EXPERT Center.
Carl Zeiss, a global leader in optical and optoelectronic technology, has inaugurated the Centre at Bangladesh Eye Hospital recently, said a media release.
It also offers distinguished features such as 180-degree view of the user’s face, virtual try-ons, frame comparisons, and more. Further, the Center will also have high-quality lenses, perfectly fitting frames, and other optical accessories, all manufactured using state-of-the-art technologies and premium materials.
The ZEISS VISION EXPERT Center is equipped with the latest cutting-edge technologies and staffed by a team of highly skilled optometrists and opticians. This combination of advanced equipment and top physicians at the hospital will ensure that each patient receives best-in-class eye care treatments, personalised and accurate eye examinations, precise prescriptions and tailored solutions to meet their specific vision requirements.
The launching ceremony was attended by Mahbubur Rahman Chowdhury, chairman of Bangladesh Eye Hospital, Niaz Abdur Rahman, MD of Bangladesh Eye Hospital, Miguel Gonzalez Diaz, MD of Carl Zeiss India (Bangalore) Pvt. Ltd., and Vikas Saxena, regional head, SAARC, ZEISS Group.