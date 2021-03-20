US-Bangla airlines to add another ATR 72-600 aircraft

The US-Bangla Airlines, the country’s largest private carrier in terms of fleet number, will add another brand-new ATR 72-600 aircraft on Saturday, reports news agency BSS.

The newly added aircraft from Francazal Airport in France via Greece, UAE and India will land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Saturday, a press release said on Friday.

After adding the aircraft, the number of US-Bangla aircraft will be stood at 14, highest among the private airlines in Bangladesh.

The aircraft will be used to operate more flights on domestic routes as part of future plans, said the release.