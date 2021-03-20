US-Bangla airlines to add another ATR 72-600 aircraft

The US-Bangla Airlines, the country’s largest private carrier in terms of fleet number, will add another brand-new ATR 72-600 aircraft on Saturday, reports news agency BSS.
The newly added aircraft from Francazal Airport in France via Greece, UAE and India will land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Saturday, a press release said on Friday.
After adding the aircraft, the number of US-Bangla aircraft will be stood at 14, highest among the private airlines in Bangladesh.
The aircraft will be used to operate more flights on domestic routes as part of future plans, said the release.
The US-Bangla fleet currently has a total of 13 aircraft, including four Boeing 737-800, three Dash8-Q400 and six brand new ATR 72-600.
The airlines has plan to add two more ATR 72-600 aircraft to its fleet by June to bring more domestic flights under a stronger air route network.
Currently, the airlines operates flight to all seven domestic routes and regular international flights to Kolkata, Chennai, Muscat, Doha, Dubai, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Guangzhou.