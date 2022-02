It includes Dhaka-Male-Dhaka air ticket, transport from and to the airport and Maafushi Island, snorkelling, the chance to indulge in ocean photography – shooting photos and videos underwater – lunch at Sand Bank Island, breakfast and other facilities, Md Kamrul Islam, general manager (public relations) of US-Bangla Group, said Thursday.

US-Bangla is now operating flights on the Dhaka-Male-Dhaka route on Sundays, Tuesdays and Fridays.