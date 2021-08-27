US-Bangla to run Jashore-Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar, Saidpur-Chattogram flights

The airline will initially operate flights from Jashore to Chattogram three days a week, flying from Jashore to Chattogram Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday at 9:15am. It will leave Chattogram’s Hazrat Shah Amanat International Airport for Jashore at 5:10pm on the same day.
Also, the private carrier will run flights to Chattogram three days a week from Saidpur, the only airport in the north. It will fly from Saidpur to Chattogram Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday at 10:45am. The airline will leave Chattogram for Saidpur at 12:35pm on the same day.
In addition, US-Bangla will operate four-days-a-week flights from Jashore to Cox’s Bazar. Initially, it will leave Jashore for Cox’s Bazar Saturday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 1.45pm; and it will leave Cox’s Bazar for Jashore at 3.25pm.
The minimum fare from Jashore to Chattogram, including all taxes and surcharges, is Tk 6,000, and the return fare is Tk12,000.
In addition, the minimum fare from Jashore to Cox’s Bazar is Tk6,500, and the return fare is Tk13,000. The minimum fare from Saidpur to Chattogram is Tk6,200, and the return fare is Tk12,400.
Also, US-Bangla plans to operate flights from Saidpur to Cox’s Bazar, Sylhet to Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar soon.
US-Bangla owns 14 aircraft, including four Boeing 737-800s, six brand new ATR 72-600s and three Dash 8-Q400s, according to a press release.