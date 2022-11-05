ShareTrip providing domestic travel insurance

It also covers accidental hospitalization, including day care treatment, or even death, making domestic traveling more financially secure.
This insurance coverage will be free of cost for all customers booking flights through the ShareTrip official website and mobile app.
In this regard, Sadia Haque, co-founder, and CEO, ShareTrip, said, “When we travel, we step out of the warmth of our homes into a world full of excitement. To make the traveling experience safer and worry-free, we are offering Domestic Travel Insurance across all travel routes within the country.”
“Now, our customers can travel with peace of mind, without the financial burden or anxiety of uncertainties,” she added.
ShareTrip offers an array of services for travelers looking to have their traveling necessities fulfilled. From flights, hotels, and visas to comprehensive holiday packages, ShareTrip is here to provide a solution for all through just a few clicks.
Adding to that, this domestic travel insurance that covers any unprecedented health complications during travelling ensures a sense of safety among customers.