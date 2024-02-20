Krishibid Group celebrates 23rd foundation anniversary

Biren Shikdar commended Krishibid Group for its noteworthy contributions to the country's development and underscored its pivotal role in Bangladesh's agricultural-centric economy. He extended his best wishes for the continued success of the group.

In his speech, Ali Afzal highlighted Krishibid Group's significant role in the agricultural and socio-economic development of the country since its inception on 16 February, 2001.

He lauded the group's growth, starting from an initial investment of only Tk30,000 in 2001 to its current asset value of Tk 7000 crore.