Krishibid Group celebrates 23rd foundation anniversary
The Krishibid Group has celebrated its 23rd foundation anniversary at Krishibid City in Savar.
Approximately 2,000 attendees, comprising Krishibid Group's employees, their families, and officials, participated in the event on Saturday, said a press release.
Ali Afzal, managing director at Krishibid Group, presided over the programme, while the guest of honor was Biren Shikdar, former minister of youth and sports and also an adviser to Krishibid Group.
Biren Shikdar commended Krishibid Group for its noteworthy contributions to the country's development and underscored its pivotal role in Bangladesh's agricultural-centric economy. He extended his best wishes for the continued success of the group.
In his speech, Ali Afzal highlighted Krishibid Group's significant role in the agricultural and socio-economic development of the country since its inception on 16 February, 2001.
He lauded the group's growth, starting from an initial investment of only Tk30,000 in 2001 to its current asset value of Tk 7000 crore.
The ceremony also featured the transfer of 100 plots through an event organised by Glorious Lands and Developments Limited, another venture of Krishibid Group, as part of their Krishibid City housing project.
Other attendees included former agriculture secretary Jahurul Karim, former director general of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute Shahidul Islam, former vice-chancellor of Patuakhali Science and Technology University Abdul Hannan Bhuiya, and former chairman of Dhaka WASA and vice chairman of Krishibid Group Rahmatullah.
The programme concluded with a cultural event, raffle draws, and cake cutting, marking the culmination of the celebration.