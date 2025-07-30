vivo unveils flagship Y400 in Bangladesh with underwater photography feature
vivo’s Y series flagship smartphone, the Y400, has officially launched in Bangladesh for the first time, said a press release.
Designed to match the adventurous and fast-paced lifestyles of young users, it brings a new dimension to photography and style—making it the perfect companion for travel lovers.
Capture moments even underwater
One of the standout features of the vivo Y400 is its underwater photography capability. Whether it's a trip to Cox’s Bazar or fun on water rides, every moment can now be captured fearlessly. Thanks to its IP69 rating, underwater shots are not only possible—they’re safe and reliable. From hobbyists to professionals, users can now document their favorite memories in any environment without hesitation.
Stunning shots with powerful cameras
The Y400 comes equipped with a 50MP Sony IMX852 autofocus main camera, a 2MP bokeh sensor, and an 8MP front camera. Underwater mode makes aquatic photography easy, while enhanced AI features help optimize every image with vibrant results.
Stylish design with dynamic colors
Its unique design and color options make the Y400 a real head-turner. The Dynamic Green finish reflects light in multiple shades, adding a glamorous, stylish edge. A Pearl White variant is also available.
The 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a sleek metallic frame offers a premium look and feel. With a bezel-less screen, 120Hz refresh rate, and 1800 nits of brightness, the visual experience is crystal-clear, bright, and immersive.
Flagship durability you can trust
Built with flagship-level IP68 and IP69 ratings, the Y400 is fully protected from dust and water—safe even when submerged 2 meters deep for up to 30 minutes. Military-grade toughness and SGS-certified eye comfort features ensure reliable performance and visual safety, even in harsh conditions.
Ultra power meets ultra fun
The Y400 packs a 6000mAh BlueVolt battery, supported by 44W FlashCharge. With a guarantee of 80% battery health even after four years, you can enjoy stress-free fun every day. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 685 processor for smooth, reliable performance.
Pricing and pre-order gifts
The vivo Y400 is available in two storage options:
8GB RAM + 8GB Extended RAM + 128GB ROM at Tk 27,999
8GB RAM + 8GB Extended RAM + 256GB ROM at Tk 29,999
Pre-orders come with exclusive gifts worth Tk 20,000, including an S80 Power Bank, Mana Bay ticket, water damage insurance, and an 18GB Banglalink data bundle.