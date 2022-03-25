Vivo to bring Y33s to Bangladesh 28 March

The phone houses a powerful 50MP main camera, supported by two additional cameras that can capture clear and detailed images in all lighting conditions.
The rear cameras are encased within vivo's signature Dual-Tone Step, giving the phone an elegant, premium look.
Equipped with 18W fast charging, Y33s has a 5000mAh battery.
The Extended RAM 2.0 feature uses idle ROM space as extended RAM to make switching between apps seamless.
The phone will be available in two colour variants: Mirror Black and starry gold.