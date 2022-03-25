Vivo to bring Y33s to Bangladesh 28 March

Local

Prothom Alo English Desk
Global smartphone brand vivo is set to bring its brand new Y33s phone to the Bangladesh market on 28 March, reports UNB.

Part of the youth-centric Y series, Y33s will come with a powerful camera, a long-lasting battery, and Extended RAM 2.0 at an affordable price.

The phone houses a powerful 50MP main camera, supported by two additional cameras that can capture clear and detailed images in all lighting conditions.

The rear cameras are encased within vivo's signature Dual-Tone Step, giving the phone an elegant, premium look.

Equipped with 18W fast charging, Y33s has a 5000mAh battery.

The Extended RAM 2.0 feature uses idle ROM space as extended RAM to make switching between apps seamless.

The phone will be available in two colour variants: Mirror Black and starry gold.

