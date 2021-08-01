Vivo Y series offers ultra-budget-friendly smartphones

Vivo Y1s
Y1s retails for Tk 8,990 with a combination of 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM. This smartphone comes with a 4030mAh battery. Based on Android 10, Y1s runs on Funtouch OS10.5 that allows the phone to perform smoothly.
Also, the phone offers a rich and immersive viewing experience with a 6.22-inch Halo FullView Display.
Vivo Y12s
Y12s is available for a retail price of Tk 11,990. The device comes with a storage capacity of 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM. Running on the Funtouch OS 11, this smartphone features a 5000mAh battery.
The phone also has features such as the Face Wake and the Side Fingerprint design equipped with a fingerprint scanner on the power button to unlock the smartphone.
Vivo Y20
Y20 (2021) retails for Tk 13,990 and comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM that makes gaming a smooth and unhindered experience. The device is supported by a 5000mAh battery.
Y20 also features a Side-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner that enables instant unlocking of the device.