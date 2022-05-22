Vivo Y01 hits local market

Available in Elegant Black and Sapphire Blue, the smartphone is available for sale across all retail channels and via e-commerce site at a price of Tk 9,990.
The Y01 flaunts an 8.28mm thin body equipped with a stylish 3D back cover giving it a trendy look. With a super slim body offering a comfortable grip, the smartphone weighs 178g.
The Y01 also features a face wake unlock feature along with Multi-Turbo 3.0 technology which eliminates any lag and allows multiple apps and games to run smoothly.
In terms of camera, Y01 is equipped with a 8MP rear camera and 5MP Front camera allowing users to capture great portraits.
David Li, product director of vivo Bangladesh, said, “vivo understands the needs of the consumers and is always coming up with innovative devices. There is a huge demand for an all-rounder device, which is equipped with all top features and is reasonably priced. With the debut of Y01, we are broadening our offering to consumers. The Y series is known for giving a wonderful inexpensive range of devices.”