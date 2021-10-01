Walton brings Primo RX9

SM Rezwan Alam, the chief business officer of Walton Mobile, said the new device has been released in the market mainly considering the taste and requirements of users with a mid-range budget.
The user will have amazing experience while browsing different applications, playing games, reading books as the phone has a capacitive touch screen with Incell technology and 2.5D glass.
Run by Android 11 operating system, this Walton phone sports a 2.0 GHz Helio G-series Octa-core processor, PowerVR Rogue GE8320 GPU with 4GB LPDDR4x RAM which will ensure high speed.
The phone comes with 128GB internal storage with 256GB micro SD card support. For excellent power backup, the phone has a 5000mAh Li-Polymer battery with an 18W Type-C fast charging facility.
Connectivity features include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, wireless display, LAN hotspot, USB Type-C, OTA and OTG.
Sensors include proximity, orientation, light (brightness), gravity (3D), hall sensor, step detector, GPS with A-GPS Navigation.
Other features include fingerprint sensor, face unlock, full HD video playback, built-in screen recorder, suspended button, smart control, prayer times, 4G VoLTE supports hybrid SIM slot, according to a media statement.