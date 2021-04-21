Walton offers big discounts on online purchases

Walton is offering big discounts on the online purchase of its electronic products, home and kitchen appliances, and IT devices.

The brand’s online sales platform Walton E-plaza has come up with several facilities like home delivery and attractive discounts for online buyers.

Customers can buy all kinds of products including refrigerators, air conditioners, televisions, mobile phones, laptops, electrical and home appliances from E-plaza with facilities like maximum 50per cent discount and equated monthly instalment (EMI) with zero interest.

Customers can pay off the prices through cash on delivery, online banking or mobile banking.