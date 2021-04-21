Walton offers big discounts on online purchases

Walton is offering big discounts on the online purchase of its electronic products, home and kitchen appliances, and IT devices.
The brand’s online sales platform Walton E-plaza has come up with several facilities like home delivery and attractive discounts for online buyers.
Customers can buy all kinds of products including refrigerators, air conditioners, televisions, mobile phones, laptops, electrical and home appliances from E-plaza with facilities like maximum 50per cent discount and equated monthly instalment (EMI) with zero interest.
Customers can pay off the prices through cash on delivery, online banking or mobile banking.
Nafis Ishtiaque, the coordinator of campaign management and business development of Walton E-plaza, said, “The customers will get a flat 30 per cent discount on the purchase of certain models of refrigerators from the e-plaza.”
Walton e-plaza is also providing up to 40 per cent discount on certain models of air conditioners. Customers can buy air conditioners with a 12-month EMI facility at a 10 per cent discount.
Customers of all models of LEDs, smart LEDs and voice control TVs are also getting a flat 10 per cent discount on the purchase from e-plaza.
Also, they can get up to a 20 per cent discount on the purchase of various accessories including Walton laptops, desktops, all-in-one PCs, and monitors from e-plaza.
Washik Jahan Ishan, the marketing coordinator of Walton Mobile, said Walton is offering up to a 50 per cent discount on certain models of smartphones; customers will get the products within 48 to72 hours, read a press release.