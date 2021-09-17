Local

Walton sets $100m export target for FY22

Prothom Alo English Desk
Walton has targeted exporting “Made in Bangladesh” products worth $100 million to the global market in the fiscal year (FY) 2021-22, reports UNB.

Golam Murshed, managing director and chief executive officer of Walton Hi-Tech Industries, announced the target recently on the closing day of a two-day “Walton International Business Summit 2021” in Sreemangal.

Walton International Business Unit (IBU) organised this summit as part of the implementation of the roadmap of the company’s “Vision – Go Global 2030.”

Setting targets of exporting products worth $100 million by 2022 and initiating other plans for export expansion were highlighted at the summit, according to a media statement.

“Walton products now have a combined market value of about $1 billion in local and international arenas that need to be raised to $10 billion over the next nine years,” Golam Murshed told the summit.

IBU president Edward Kim said the export volume of Walton products was less than $1 million in 2018 and 2019. “But in 2020, exports increased to $14 million. Despite the Covid-19 situation, new export markets for Walton products have been created in 14 countries, including nine in Europe.”

