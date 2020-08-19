Walton witnesses sharp rise of Smart Inverter AC sales

The local electronics giant Walton has witnessed a sharp rise in both the demands and the sales of its air conditioner following the sweltering heatwave across the country, UNB reports.

In this summer, Walton released latest technologies air conditioners with advanced features at reasonable prices in the local market. In addition, the local brand has been offering some lucrative benefits to customers, 100 percent cash discounts, cash vouchers up to 50 percent of the paid amount, free installation, AC exchange facility etc.

Walton AC’s chief operating offer Mahfuzur Rahman said AC sales were increased sharply in this year centering heavy heatwave all over the country. Specially, Walton Smart Invert AC sales increased remarkably.