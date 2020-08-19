Walton witnesses sharp rise of Smart Inverter AC sales

The local electronics giant Walton has witnessed a sharp rise in both the demands and the sales of its air conditioner following the sweltering heatwave across the country, UNB reports.
In this summer, Walton released latest technologies air conditioners with advanced features at reasonable prices in the local market. In addition, the local brand has been offering some lucrative benefits to customers, 100 percent cash discounts, cash vouchers up to 50 percent of the paid amount, free installation, AC exchange facility etc.
Walton AC’s chief operating offer Mahfuzur Rahman said AC sales were increased sharply in this year centering heavy heatwave all over the country. Specially, Walton Smart Invert AC sales increased remarkably.
“Walton Smart Inverter AC became customers’ hot cake this summer,” he added.
The unique features of Walton Smart Inverter AC are: up to 60 percent energy saving, notification of daily or monthly electricity consumption rates, controllable through voice command or smart phone’s internet from outside the home, use of dual defender technology to kill the germs of any bacteria or virus and also ionizer technology to flow dust-free clean air across the room.
Under Walton Digital Campaign Season 7, customers can get a brand new AC as free through purchasing a Walton AC or sure cashback up to 50 per cent.
Moreover, customers can buy Walton’s any model of AC at 25 per cent discount through exchanging any brand old or used air conditioner under the company’s ‘AC Exchange’ offer.