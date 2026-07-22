My Fuel Pump honnered for Sustainable Energy Innovation

The event, hosted by the Bangladesh Brand Forum and the Sustainable Brand Initiative, celebrates organizations that contribute significantly to achieving the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Partha Pratim Chowdhury, Founder and Managing Director of MyFuelPump, termed the accolade a proud milestone for the company and a testament to the potential of technological innovation in the country’s energy landscape.

“This recognition belongs to the entire ecosystem—the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC), Padma Oil PLC, our valued partners, and the dedicated team at MyFuelPump,” Chowdhury said. “We are committed to driving positive change in the energy sector by ensuring transparent, safe, and efficient fuel distribution through digital integration,” he said.