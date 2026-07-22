My Fuel Pump honnered for Sustainable Energy Innovation
My Fuel Pump, a pioneering digital on-demand fuel delivery platform, has been honored with the "Most Sustainable Energy Initiative of the Year" (Honorable Mention) at the prestigious SDG Brand Champion Awards 2026, said a press release.
The recognition was presented on Saturday, 18 July, at a hotel in Dhaka, acknowledging the company's commitment to providing technology-driven, secure, and sustainable energy solutions within Bangladesh’s fuel sector.
The event, hosted by the Bangladesh Brand Forum and the Sustainable Brand Initiative, celebrates organizations that contribute significantly to achieving the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Partha Pratim Chowdhury, Founder and Managing Director of MyFuelPump, termed the accolade a proud milestone for the company and a testament to the potential of technological innovation in the country’s energy landscape.
“This recognition belongs to the entire ecosystem—the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC), Padma Oil PLC, our valued partners, and the dedicated team at MyFuelPump,” Chowdhury said. “We are committed to driving positive change in the energy sector by ensuring transparent, safe, and efficient fuel distribution through digital integration,” he said.
As an authorised digital mobile dealer for Padma Oil PLC, MyFuelPump has transformed fuel logistics by bringing delivery services directly to the consumer's doorstep. The platform utilizes BSTI-calibrated, metered mobile dispenser vans to ensure accuracy, safety, and transparency—mitigating concerns regarding fuel quality and quantity by sourcing directly from oil depots.
Since commencing commercial operations in 2025, the platform has become an essential utility for various sectors, including industrial factories, hospitals, hotels, and corporate institutions. Currently, MyFuelPump serves over 100 corporate clients and more than 5,000 individual customers, having successfully distributed over one million liters of diesel to date.
While the service is currently focused on the Dhaka metropolitan area, the company has announced ambitious expansion plans. MyFuelPump aims to extend its digital fuel delivery network to all major metropolitan cities across Bangladesh within the next three years, setting a new benchmark for efficiency and modernization in the nation’s fuel supply chain.