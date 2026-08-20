BSIC appoints Waiz Rahim as its first MD and CEO

Under the guidance of Bangladesh Bank, BSIC was recently formed to mobilise domestic institutional capital for high-growth startups and help strengthen Bangladesh’s venture capital and innovation ecosystem.

The company has launched its first fund “Onkur”, a US$35m (Tk 4.25 billion) fund that will co-invest alongside domestic and foreign investors.

The fund size is expected to cross over Tk 10 billion in the next 5 years, supported by central bank’s guideline requiring all banks to invest one per cent of their annual profits into this startup equity fund.