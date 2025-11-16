'INSPIRATION' to inspire future leaders held in Dhaka

Renowned magazine ‘Textile Focus’ organised Dongyi Sourcing Limited (DSL) presents Inspiration Powered by Eurofins Consumer Product Testing Bangladesh, a signature leadership and knowledge-sharing event dedicated to empowering emerging professionals in Bangladesh’s textile and apparel sector held on Saturday, 15 November, 2025 at Noorul Quader Auditorium, BGMEA Bhaban, Uttara, Dhaka.

The event aims to create a platform for knowledge exchange, leadership inspiration, and sustainability-focused dialogue within the industry, says a press release.

Audience over 600 from different industry and final year students from different universities joined at the event.

Mijanur Rahman, vice president (Finance), BGMEA and managing director and CEO, Fashion Power Group spoke the inspiring story from his own life to be a successful entrepreneur.

Md Mofazzal Hosen Pavel, president BGBA and managing director Dongyi Sourcing Ltd., said that they are working to brand Bangladesh worldwide and as a part of social responsibility they need to inspire the future leaders for the industry.