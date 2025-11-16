'INSPIRATION' to inspire future leaders held in Dhaka
Renowned magazine ‘Textile Focus’ organised Dongyi Sourcing Limited (DSL) presents Inspiration Powered by Eurofins Consumer Product Testing Bangladesh, a signature leadership and knowledge-sharing event dedicated to empowering emerging professionals in Bangladesh’s textile and apparel sector held on Saturday, 15 November, 2025 at Noorul Quader Auditorium, BGMEA Bhaban, Uttara, Dhaka.
The event aims to create a platform for knowledge exchange, leadership inspiration, and sustainability-focused dialogue within the industry, says a press release.
Audience over 600 from different industry and final year students from different universities joined at the event.
Mijanur Rahman, vice president (Finance), BGMEA and managing director and CEO, Fashion Power Group spoke the inspiring story from his own life to be a successful entrepreneur.
Md Mofazzal Hosen Pavel, president BGBA and managing director Dongyi Sourcing Ltd., said that they are working to brand Bangladesh worldwide and as a part of social responsibility they need to inspire the future leaders for the industry.
Ananta Jalil (AJ), chairman and managing director, AJI Group expressed the happiness to see the future graduates for the industry.
He advised all to be prepared with advance technological and innovation knowledge to lead the industry worldwide.
All speakers shared their real-life inspiring story to the audience and shared some impactful tricks to be successful in life.
Mohammad Ashraful Islam, editor, Textile Focus informed that for the last 10 years Textile Focus is working to represent Bangladesh textile industry proudly all over the world, INSPIRATION is their signature event to motivate the future industry leaders.
The event featured a special reception for Mohammad Abbas Uddin Shiyak, winner of the Global Change Award 2025 by the HandM Foundation. Mohammad Ashraful Islam, editor of Textile Focus and CEO of Marketo Services conducted the event.
The event included special greetings from Christo Craig, chief operating officer, Dongyi Sourcing Ltd.; Dipok Ghosh, managing director, Eurofins Consumer Product Testing Bangladesh; S M Shohel Rana, managing director, Denim Solutions Limited; Shakhawat Hossain, chief executive officer, Threads and Accessories Division, DBL Group; Ismail Cakir, director, Delta Kimya; Md. Zahidul Islam Yuvraj, COO, Pakiza Software Ltd.
The event is supported by Denim Solutions Ltd. as Sponsor, ECO Threads and Yarns as Sustainability Partner, Delta Kimya, Turkey. as Knowledge Partner, and Pakiza Software Ltd. as Technology Partner.
Textile Focus has been working as an integrating research, development and promotion service provider company for the last 10 years. “Inspiration” stands as a testament to Textile Focus’s commitment to developing future leaders who will shape a more sustainable and innovative textile industry in Bangladesh.