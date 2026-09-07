Remark-Herlan receives awards at Cosmetica Dhaka

Remark-Herlan received awards for Best Cosmetics Manufacturing Company and Best Pavilion at the three-day Cosmetica Dhaka exhibition, according to the exhibition organiser.

The awards were presented at Remark’s pavilion on Saturday evening, the final day of the exhibition, held at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in Dhaka.

SM Faisal Munim, chief executive officer of exhibition organiser Squad Mind Global Ltd., handed over the awards. Remark’s Senior Operating Director Mizanur Rahman, Herlan Head of Marketing Habibullah Habib and other representatives received them, says a press release.