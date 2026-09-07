Remark-Herlan receives awards at Cosmetica Dhaka
Remark-Herlan received awards for Best Cosmetics Manufacturing Company and Best Pavilion at the three-day Cosmetica Dhaka exhibition, according to the exhibition organiser.
The awards were presented at Remark’s pavilion on Saturday evening, the final day of the exhibition, held at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in Dhaka.
SM Faisal Munim, chief executive officer of exhibition organiser Squad Mind Global Ltd., handed over the awards. Remark’s Senior Operating Director Mizanur Rahman, Herlan Head of Marketing Habibullah Habib and other representatives received them, says a press release.
Munim said the company was selected based on factors including its manufacturing facilities, pavilion design and presentation. Feedback from participating companies, visitors, traders and entrepreneurs was also considered, he said.
Sukanta Das, director (pharma) at Remark, said the recognition reflected the development of Bangladesh’s cosmetics manufacturing sector. He said Remark was selected from among 58 companies representing 16 countries.
The Association of Skin Care and Beauty Products Manufacturers and Exporters of Bangladesh (ASBMEB) also congratulated the company. Its General Secretary Jamal Uddin said the country’s capacity to manufacture cosmetics and personal care products to international standards had increased.
Remark participated in the exhibition for the first time. Its pavilion displayed cosmetics and skincare products as well as the company’s packaging, printing and ingredient-related capabilities.
The company said it received commercial orders for printing and packaging during the exhibition, particularly from new entrepreneurs. It also said foreign buyers and companies expressed interest in its products and manufacturing capabilities.
According to Remark, its products are currently exported to several markets, including Thailand, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, the United States and the Philippines.
The company said its manufacturing operations have received ISO, cGMP, BSTI Halal Certification and Green Factory Award recognition.