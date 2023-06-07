Samsung’s ‘Jomjomat Khushir Haat’ Eid campaign goes live

On top of these amazing offers, upon purchasing refrigerators, customers will get an amazing 8 item gift box comprising of food storage boxes and 2 water gallons. All throughout the campaign, Samsung is offering home delivery, installation and home service without any charge! Additionally, customers can make use of this campaign and pay conveniently through EMI for up to 36 months (in selective models).

Shahriar Bin Lutfor, head of business, consumer electronics, Samsung Bangladesh, said, “Samsung is delighted to bring a new campaign ahead of Eid-ul-Adha. We hope customers will be able to avail the incredible range of offers and experience the world-class innovation in technology that Samsung has to offer."

Customers can visit Samsung’s authorized stores or order online to purchase any of their desired Samsung products like refrigerator, TV, washing machine, microwave, air conditioner, air purifier and more.