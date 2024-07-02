IHG Hotels in Bangladesh introduces Prestige Card for Tiger Golf Club members
IHG Hotels in Bangladesh – InterContinental Dhaka, Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan and Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre, introduced Prestige Cards for the members of Tiger Golf Club (TGC) at an event recently, said a press release.
Tiger Golf Club, renowned among foreign expats, diplomats, and local golf enthusiasts, hosted a memorable dinner and get-together where the Prestige Card was unveiled to the diplomatic and golfing community.
Ashwani Nayar, Area General Manager, IHG, South West Asia and General Manager, InterContinental Dhaka, unveiled the Prestige Cards and handed it over to Heru H Subolo, ambassador of Indonesia on Bangladesh and president, Tiger Golf Club, Sarah Cooke, British High Commissioner and alternate president, Tiger Golf Club, and to the executive members of Tiger Golf Club.
The Prestige Card opens the door to an array of exceptional benefits and privileges at the InterContinental Dhaka, Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan, and Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre.
Prestige Cardholders will be able to avail exclusive benefits such as discounts on accommodation, food and beverage, wellness facilities, banqueting and on access to Balaka Executive Lounge at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.
“These benefits are crafted to provide you with exceptional value and unforgettable experiences, whether you are planning a staycation, dining out, or enjoying wellness and fitness services at our hotels. We look forward to welcoming you to our hotels and providing you with unforgettable experiences,” Ashwani Nayar of IHG said.