IHG Hotels in Bangladesh introduces Prestige Card for Tiger Golf Club members

IHG Hotels in Bangladesh – InterContinental Dhaka, Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan and Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre, introduced Prestige Cards for the members of Tiger Golf Club (TGC) at an event recently, said a press release.

Tiger Golf Club, renowned among foreign expats, diplomats, and local golf enthusiasts, hosted a memorable dinner and get-together where the Prestige Card was unveiled to the diplomatic and golfing community.