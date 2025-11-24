Rosa sanitaryware strengthens nationwide network at Evolve Beyond 2025 in Cox’s Bazar

Bangladesh’s fast-growing brand, Rosa, hosted the Evolve Beyond Business Conference 2025 on 21 November 2025 for the sanitaryware business category in Cox’s Bazar.

With over 350 business associates, dealers, and partners from across the country, the event marked a significant step in strengthening Rosa’s nationwide network and advancing its future vision.

Carrying forward the spirit of the “Evolve Beyond” theme, this year’s conference encouraged participants to explore new possibilities, embrace innovation, and reaffirm their collective commitment to Rosa’s growth. The gathering provided a dynamic platform to align future objectives, celebrate shared successes, and reinforce Rosa Sanitaryware’s expanding influence in Bangladesh.