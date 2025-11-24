Rosa sanitaryware strengthens nationwide network at Evolve Beyond 2025 in Cox’s Bazar
Bangladesh’s fast-growing brand, Rosa, hosted the Evolve Beyond Business Conference 2025 on 21 November 2025 for the sanitaryware business category in Cox’s Bazar.
With over 350 business associates, dealers, and partners from across the country, the event marked a significant step in strengthening Rosa’s nationwide network and advancing its future vision.
Carrying forward the spirit of the “Evolve Beyond” theme, this year’s conference encouraged participants to explore new possibilities, embrace innovation, and reaffirm their collective commitment to Rosa’s growth. The gathering provided a dynamic platform to align future objectives, celebrate shared successes, and reinforce Rosa Sanitaryware’s expanding influence in Bangladesh.
The event was attended by the Chief Operating Officer, Md. Khourshed Alam; Head of Sales, Bishwajit Paul; Head of Plant, Md. Moktadirur Rahman; and other senior officials from various departments of the organisation. Their motivating addresses highlighted Rosa’s growing strengths, commitment to quality, and vision to set new benchmarks in the country’s sanitaryware industry.
The conference concluded with a vibrant cultural gala night filled with music, joy, and celebration—a fitting end to a day that blended business aspirations with memorable experiences. As the Rosa Sanitaryware Evolve Beyond Business Conference 2025 came to a close, one message resonated clearly: Rosa is ready to evolve further, lead confidently, and shape the future of the sanitaryware market with unity, innovation, and purpose.