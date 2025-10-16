Rubel Aziz new vice chairman of City Bank
The Board of Directors of City Bank PLC has recently elected Director Rubel Aziz as the new Vice Chairman, said a press release.
Rubel Aziz, a renewed industrialist and entrepreneur, holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the UK.
He has been in business for a long time now, fulfilling a humble role in the socio-economic development of the nation, as well as set up and successfully executed a number of industrial undertakings.
Rubel Aziz is the Managing Director of Partex Group. He served as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the bank from December 2011 to October 2016.
He is currently Chairman of the Board’s Executive Committee of City Bank. He also served as the Chairman of IDLC Finance Limited.
He is President of Banani Club from 2019, founding President of Dhaka Boat Club, member of the Trustee Board of IBAIS University and former Chairman of Janata Insurance Co. Ltd. He is a member of the National Committee of United World College (UWC).
Rubel Aziz also served two terms as elected President of the Gulshan Club, a premium social club of the country.
He takes keen interest in the digitalisation process of the Bank and also actively participates in discussion with the core team on innovation and strengthening the Bank’s sustainability practices.