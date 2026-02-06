ISHO launches franchise store in Khulna

ISHO, Bangladesh’s leading design-led lifestyle brand, has officially launched its franchise store in Khulna, further strengthening its presence beyond Dhaka and reinforcing its commitment to making thoughtful design accessible across the country, said a press release.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Rayana Hossain, Founder of ISHO, who marked the occasion alongside franchise partners and invited guests. Her presence underscored ISHO’s dedication to building meaningful partnerships and maintaining the brand’s vision as it expands into new cities.