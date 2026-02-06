ISHO launches franchise store in Khulna
ISHO, Bangladesh’s leading design-led lifestyle brand, has officially launched its franchise store in Khulna, further strengthening its presence beyond Dhaka and reinforcing its commitment to making thoughtful design accessible across the country, said a press release.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by Rayana Hossain, Founder of ISHO, who marked the occasion alongside franchise partners and invited guests. Her presence underscored ISHO’s dedication to building meaningful partnerships and maintaining the brand’s vision as it expands into new cities.
The Khulna franchise showcases ISHO’s signature blend of contemporary design, functionality, and craftsmanship, offering curated furniture and home accessories tailored to modern living.
With this launch, ISHO aims to serve the growing demand for quality design and lifestyle solutions in the region.
Speaking at the inauguration, Rayana Hossain emphasized ISHO’s belief in thoughtful growth through collaboration, noting that the Khulna franchise represents an important milestone in the brand’s journey toward nationwide reach.
The opening of ISHO Khulna reflects the brand’s long-term strategy of expansion through strategic franchising, bringing its design philosophy closer to customers across Bangladesh.