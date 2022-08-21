tap offers bonus, cashback on Robi, Airtel packages

Anyone will get 18 GB instead of Airtel's regular 14 GB internet package of Tk 129 for seven days, and there is a cashback of Tk 9.
Extra 2 GB data can be availed along with 800 MB regular internet package for three days at Tk 32, there is a cashback offer of Tk 3.
Upon purchasing, the tap special offer, 5 GB and 150 minutes bundle can be availed instead of previous regular bundle offer of 2 GB and 100 minutes for three days at Tk 158.
500 MB as a bonus can be availed if anyone buy 1.5 GB package of Robi for three days for Tk 57, the total internet package will be 2 GB; and the cashback offer is Tk 4.
Upon purchasing 2 GB and 25 minutes bundle offer for 7 days at 98 taka one would get 500 MB internet and 50 minutes talk time as bonus and this bundle also has a cashback of Tk 6.
By using tap app and USD code *733# customers can avail the service. To know more about the campaign contact tap customer care -15733.