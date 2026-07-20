Chevron-sponsored AUW Math and Science Summer School welcomes 104 to explore world of STEM

The Asian University for Women (AUW), with support from Chevron Bangladesh, on Monday inaugurated the Math and Science Summer School 2026 at its campus in Chattogram.

The four-week programme brings together 104 female students from across Bangladesh for an immersive learning experience designed to inspire interest and build capabilities in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Since 2019, Chevron Bangladesh has partnered with AUW to expand access to quality STEM education for young women and till 2025, already over 380 young women successfully graduated from this programme., says a media release by Chevron Bangladesh.