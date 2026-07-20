Chevron-sponsored AUW Math and Science Summer School welcomes 104 to explore world of STEM
The Asian University for Women (AUW), with support from Chevron Bangladesh, on Monday inaugurated the Math and Science Summer School 2026 at its campus in Chattogram.
The four-week programme brings together 104 female students from across Bangladesh for an immersive learning experience designed to inspire interest and build capabilities in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).
Since 2019, Chevron Bangladesh has partnered with AUW to expand access to quality STEM education for young women and till 2025, already over 380 young women successfully graduated from this programme., says a media release by Chevron Bangladesh.
The AUW Math and Science Summer School is designed to strengthen students’ academic skills, critical thinking, and confidence through engaging, hands-on learning experiences. The programme seeks to equip participants with the knowledge and motivation needed to pursue higher education and careers in science and technology.
This year’s cohort of 104 students has been selected from across Bangladesh to participate in a comprehensive curriculum covering Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Computer Coding, and Public Health.
The courses will be delivered by distinguished international and local instructors affiliated with institutions including the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the University of Oxford, American University in Dubai, the University of Chattogram, and other leading academic institutions.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by Eric M. Walker, President and Managing Director of Chevron Bangladesh, as Chief Guest.
Addressing the students, he highlighted the transformative role of STEM education in fostering innovation, supporting national development, and creating opportunities for future generations of women leaders.
“The future of STEM is not somewhere else. The future of STEM is right here, in this room” said Eric M. Walker.
“When young women are encouraged to dream boldly and pursue their interests in science and technology, there is no limit to what they can accomplish,” he added.
Muhammad Imrul Kabir, Director of Corporate Affairs, Chevron Bangladesh, attended the event as Special Guest.
Other Chevron Bangladesh representatives present included AKM Arif Akhter, Head of Community Engagement & Sustainability; Ali Ashraf Choudhury, Advisor, Community Engagement & Sustainability; MA Raquib, Field Corporate Affairs Advisor and Md. Rashedul Alam, Dhaka Security Coordinator.
Representing AUW were Sangita Rayamajhi, Interim Vice Chancellor; Haseena Khan, Director, Antimicrobial Research Centre; and Mohiuddin Ahsanul Kabir Chowdhury, Director, AUW Math and Science Summer School, who welcomed the students and guests.
The inauguration ceremony was coordinated by Fatema Mehejabin; Sharna Biswas Eity and Abeda Sultana.
Chevron Bangladesh and AUW share a common vision of expanding opportunities for women through education and leadership development.
Over the years, Chevron’s support has helped strengthen and expand the impact of the Summer School programme, enabling more young women to access high-quality STEM learning experiences.