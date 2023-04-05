realme launches C55 in Bangladesh market

Youth-favorite brand realme has recently launched its ‘champion of the segment’ phone C55 in the local market, said a press release.

The 6GB RAM/128GB ROM variant of the phone is priced at Tk 18,999 while the 8GB RAM/256GB ROM variant costs Tk 22,999 only (VAT applicable).

Customers can win a prize money of Tk 100,000 on pre-booking. To know more, visit here.