DBL and Bright Ceramics’ future journey resonates through ‘Echoes of Excellence’
DBL and Bright Ceramics successfully hosted their Annual Business Conference 2025 on 14 and 15 November, bringing together business partners from across the nation. Centered on the inspiring theme ‘Echoes of Excellence’, the conference united dealers, distributors and partners from every region to celebrate achievements, share experiences and outline the road ahead.
The two-day event took place at the picturesque ‘The Palace Luxury Resort’ in Habiganj, Sylhet. Throughout the conference, participants engaged in business discussions, team activities, experience-sharing sessions and a variety of lively entertainment segments, reports a press release.
The programme was graced by chairman of DBL Group Abdul Wahed, vice-chairman of DBL Group MA Rahim, director of DBL Group Mohammad Aman Abrar, chief business officer Bayazed Bashar, head of Sales Mohammad Shahidozzaman Raj, chief financial officer Kazi Md Siddikul Azam, and head of marketing Didarul Alam Khan along with members of the senior management team.
During the business sessions, the Board of Directors and senior officials of DBL and Bright Ceramics reflected on the achievements of the past year, including market expansion, new product lines, quality enhancement and technological advancements. Top-performing business partners were honored with the Best Performance Awards, while leadership also unveiled an expanded vision, development initiatives and new strategies aimed at strengthening the dealer ecosystem for the upcoming year.
Since its inception in 2016, DBL Ceramics has earned nationwide trust through its premium product quality, contemporary designs, advanced technological capabilities and environmentally responsible production processes. With world-class technology, innovative collections and a robust dealer network, DBL and Bright Ceramics have firmly positioned themselves among the country’s leading ceramic brands.
In the closing session, company leadership reiterated, “Excellence is not something we merely achieve, excellence is something we rebuild every single day.” They emphasised that the dedication, trust and partnership of dealers and distributors remain the brand’s greatest strengths in driving sustained growth.
The two-day gathering energised everyone within the DBL family, inspiring a renewed commitment to progress. The conference concluded with optimism for the future and a collective promise to journey further together.