DBL and Bright Ceramics’ future journey resonates through ‘Echoes of Excellence’

DBL and Bright Ceramics successfully hosted their Annual Business Conference 2025 on 14 and 15 November, bringing together business partners from across the nation. Centered on the inspiring theme ‘Echoes of Excellence’, the conference united dealers, distributors and partners from every region to celebrate achievements, share experiences and outline the road ahead.

The two-day event took place at the picturesque ‘The Palace Luxury Resort’ in Habiganj, Sylhet. Throughout the conference, participants engaged in business discussions, team activities, experience-sharing sessions and a variety of lively entertainment segments, reports a press release.