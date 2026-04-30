AHZ announces lucky winner of Dhaka-London-Dhaka air ticket

AHZ, a familiar name in UK higher education consultancy, officially announced the winner of the highly anticipated Dhaka-London-Dhaka air ticket raffle draw, held in collaboration with Turkish Airlines during the recent ‘IELTS and UK Study Fest’.

The event took place at the British Council, Bangladesh, on 18 April. Nasrin Akter was declared the lucky winner of the Turkish Airlines air ticket, a reward that adds significant excitement to the ongoing study-abroad journey of aspiring students, reports a press release.