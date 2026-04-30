AHZ announces lucky winner of Dhaka-London-Dhaka air ticket
AHZ, a familiar name in UK higher education consultancy, officially announced the winner of the highly anticipated Dhaka-London-Dhaka air ticket raffle draw, held in collaboration with Turkish Airlines during the recent ‘IELTS and UK Study Fest’.
The event took place at the British Council, Bangladesh, on 18 April. Nasrin Akter was declared the lucky winner of the Turkish Airlines air ticket, a reward that adds significant excitement to the ongoing study-abroad journey of aspiring students, reports a press release.
The prize-giving ceremony was graced by the presence of distinguished guests, including İslam Güre, general manager at Turkish Airlines in Dhaka, and Wahid Zaman, country manager of AHZ in Bangladesh. Also present were various members of the AHZ team, who celebrated the successful conclusion of the festival alongside the participants.
“We are delighted to facilitate this partnership with Turkish Airlines to support students in their educational endeavors,” said Wahid Zaman. “Events like the IELTS and UK Study Fest are designed not just to provide academic guidance but also to create rewarding experiences for our students. We congratulate Nasrin Akter on her win,” he added.
The ‘IELTS and UK Study Fest’ brought together hundreds of students, providing them with essential information about studying in the UK, IELTS preparation, and direct guidance from university representatives. AHZ continues to lead the way in empowering students to achieve their dreams of international education.