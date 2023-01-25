Huawei to display its latest tech at Digital Bangladesh Mela 2023

The Huawei pavilion will be equipped with multiple breakthrough innovations in different frontiers like 5.5G, Enterprise Business Solutions, Huawei cloud, and digital power. Demo sites of Smart port and digital power solutions will also be available for the audience, along with video illustrations and success stories on the latest innovations on the topics mentioned earlier.
Apart from these, the visitors can join the quiz in every two hour and win attractive prizes. Huawei Bangladesh Facebook page has also announced a separate quiz campaign for its fans.
Majian, chief technical officer of Huawei Bangladesh said, “Huawei has been working in this industry as an enabler of ICT ecosystem. We are always there with our world-class innovative solutions to bring digital to every person, home and organisation and build a fully connected, intelligent Bangladesh.
“On the other hand, carbon neutrality has also been an important matter for us and Bangladesh government. With that agenda, our pavilion; themed as Stride to 5.5G, will bring diverse cutting-edge technologies to the mela that include 5.5G, Robotics, Smart port, Smart Education, Huawei Solar PV solution, Cloud service and many more. I welcome all the visitors to our pavilion.”
To create a ‘Smart Bangladesh’ by 2041, the country needs to maximise the power of digitalisation and technological innovations, including 5G, digital energy, cloud, smart education, and smart healthcare.
Digital Bangladesh Mela 2023 will help all the stakeholders get insights into all these aspects.